Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 192.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 129.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,390. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.22.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

