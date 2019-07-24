Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $839,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $6,776,675. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.76. 1,684,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

