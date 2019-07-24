Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Wolverine World Wide makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 706,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

