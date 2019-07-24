Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. 785,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,422. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,926 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $265,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,987. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

