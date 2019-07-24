Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.75. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 5,974 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.