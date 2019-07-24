Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.58. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.