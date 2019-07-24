Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. Caesarstone posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth about $10,861,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,974,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,996. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.63. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

