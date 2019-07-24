BWX Technologies Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BWX Technologies in a report issued on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

BWXT opened at $53.09 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 633,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

