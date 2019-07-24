Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 147.5% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,228,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 732,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

