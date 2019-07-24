Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,543. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.