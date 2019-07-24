Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,899,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,585,000 after buying an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,501,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,519,000 after buying an additional 1,273,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,576,000 after buying an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

