Brokerages Set Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Price Target at $7.81

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

TLRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Get Telaria alerts:

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $63,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 173,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.63. 315,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64. Telaria has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.