Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $92.71

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,052,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,047,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

