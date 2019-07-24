Brokerages Set QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $19.00

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 84,154.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,212. QuinStreet has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $822.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

