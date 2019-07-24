Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $148.00

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.85.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $167.59. 1,000,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.49. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

