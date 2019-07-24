Brokerages Set Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) PT at $84.90

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.90.

MDSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 736,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

