Brokerages Set Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) PT at $30.20

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38. Evertec has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

