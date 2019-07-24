Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $59.00

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 935,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $835.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $21,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $20,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 242,859 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

