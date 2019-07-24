Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. Wix.Com posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Wix.Com stock traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.07. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 18.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 671,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 78.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 35.9% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

