Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. Unum Group reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UNM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 1,611,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,225. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $688,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

