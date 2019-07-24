Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,850,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,131,000 after purchasing an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 469,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 145,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 781,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

