Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.24 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post sales of $505.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.91 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $436.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $148.77. The company had a trading volume of 214,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at $432,954,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

