Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,166,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

