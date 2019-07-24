Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.3% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,762,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

BMY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

