Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

BCO stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,988. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $532,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,754,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $2,686,656. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.