Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Down 3.7%

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

BCAUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

