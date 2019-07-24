Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,497. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,594,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,708,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 886,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,318,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 213,855 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

