BOX Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,429.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $31,429.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010128 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,604,138 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.