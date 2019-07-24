Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.51061-10.60884 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.65 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.54-$1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.01.

BSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 546,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

