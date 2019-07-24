Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,701,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,552,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,842,000 after buying an additional 408,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 7,592,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.99.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

