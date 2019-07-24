Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

