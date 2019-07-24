Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 270,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 1,989,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,196. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

