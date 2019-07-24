Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $10.86 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $302.59. 969,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,327. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

