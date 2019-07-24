Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $20.57 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 100.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $386,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 18.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,829,000 after acquiring an additional 412,064 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $52,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.90.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.07. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

