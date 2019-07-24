Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. 2,792,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

