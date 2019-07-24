Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 217,190 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.77% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,961.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 89,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,542. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.