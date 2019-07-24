Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $14.36 on Wednesday, reaching $1,914.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,852.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.61.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

