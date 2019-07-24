BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

BonTerra Resources stock traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. 210,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,048. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.22. BonTerra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.27.

Get BonTerra Resources alerts:

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.40 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BonTerra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BonTerra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.