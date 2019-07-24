Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

Boeing stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.