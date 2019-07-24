Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $373.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

