BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $115,524.00 and $85.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011570 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005464 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 50,753,984 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

