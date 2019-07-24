Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 576.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $338,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 110.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,445. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock valued at $145,310 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

