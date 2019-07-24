Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 5521504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 150,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,672,947.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 652,858 shares of company stock worth $15,784,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

