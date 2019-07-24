Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 2.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,805 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3,640.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 261,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,339,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,786,000 after purchasing an additional 186,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,163,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 170,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $2,686,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 652,858 shares of company stock worth $15,784,594 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 331,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

