Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading Down 0.2%

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.28, approximately 1,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Blackrock Virginia Municipal stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

