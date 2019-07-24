BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Trading 1.1% Higher

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

