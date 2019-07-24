BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, 431 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46.

Get BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile (NYSE:MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.