Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 297,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 151,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,358 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $284,276.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 730,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,517,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $87,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,031.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,863 shares of company stock worth $571,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $83.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

