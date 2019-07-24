BitCoin One Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $73,045.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00298815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.01710923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 115,421,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,781,101 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

