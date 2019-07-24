Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.83 or 0.05895675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

